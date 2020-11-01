India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kamala Harris: Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 US polls

Kamala Harris: Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 US polls
November 01
13:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Kamala Devi Harris, the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 elections, holds a lot of firsts to her name. She is the first woman of colour to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.

55-year-old Kamala began her career in the 1990s at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in the city of Oakland and later became the first woman of colour in 2011 to serve as California’s attorney general.
Harris rose to prominence in 2017 following her scathing questioning of Attorney General William Barr and then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in important Senate hearings.

A US-based policy tracker has said that Harris has been one of the busier senators when it comes to introducing congressional legislation. “Her 54 bills introduced in 2019 tied for 19th-most among all 100 senators, while her 52 bills introduced in 2017-18 put her in the top third among senators,” the report by GovTrack said.

Harris is also a member of key Legislative Committees including the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.

Senator Kamala had started her US presidential run in 2019 with much fanfare and later quit the race in January this year. But thanks to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, she has returned as the vice presidential nominee.

On the policy front, some of Kamala’s priorities are criminal justice reform and racial justice legislation. She supports the legalized same-sex-marriage and calls for a ban on assault weapons in the US.

She calls herself simply “an American”, saying that her unique identity makes her suited to represent the people of the United States. Born to an Indian origin mother and Jamaican origin father, her candidature is of great significance to Indians in the US and abroad.

Sabrina Singh, Press Secretary to Senator Harris, in an interview with ANI, said that if elected Biden-Harris administration plans to advance the relationship between India and the United States. Singh said that both Biden-Harris aim to resonate with the Indian-American community via his plans on higher education, reducing student loans and bringing back jobs to the US.

In the past, Harris had said that “Anyone who claims to be a leader must speak like a leader. That means speaking with integrity and truth.” We will get to witness on November 3 if the “integrity and truth” has resonated with the American public or not. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Haryana: Locals in Ballabhgarh today blocked National Highway 2, demanding justice for the 21-year-old woman who was murdered on October 26 A 'mahapanchayat' was called by people of 36 communities in Ballabhgarh today over the murder of the woman. https://t.co/ydjrxAEXP0
    h J R

    - November 1, 2020, 8:40 am

    COVID-19 deaths in United States ... - https://t.co/jkKQmiR6C3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 1, 2020, 8:16 am

    7 Hong Kong pro-democracy ... - https://t.co/9M1ZRkeKkB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #China #ChineseCOVID19Vaccine #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #JoshuaWong #JoshuaWongAge #RegionalStability #SinovacBiotech #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - November 1, 2020, 8:14 am

    Kamala Harris: Running mate ... - https://t.co/QWh7RtuyUN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DonaldTrump #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - November 1, 2020, 7:53 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.