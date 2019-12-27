Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kaneria’s remark shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir

Kaneria’s remark shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir
December 27
16:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria’s remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the “real face of Pakistan”. “We had captains like Mohammad Azharuddin leading India for such a long time… This is happening in a country helmed by Imran Khan who himself was a cricketer,” Gambhir said.

The former India opener said Kaneria has played 60-55 Tests for his country. If despite that he’s being made to face such torture, “this is really shameful”. “India gave so much respect to Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel. In fact, Patel is my close friend. We always played as a team to make our country proud. But the reports coming in from Pakistan are really unfortunate,” Gambhir said, adding, “this shows the real face of Pakistan”.

The cricketer-turned-politician said if a sportsperson could be meted out such a treatment, “one can only imagine what Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities have to go through (in Pakistan)”. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar first revealed Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he is a Hindu. Kaneria supported Akhtar’s claim.

Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. He also played 18 ODIs. On the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law, Gambhir said people were being misled and the legislation was not “anti-Muslim or anti-Indian”.

“I would request people…whatever you want to do, please do it peacefully. The government will resolve your issues. Nothing will come out of violence, stone-pelting on police and damaging public property,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights laws: Gen. Rawat - https://t.co/88CqD3zrhP Get your news feature… https://t.co/Kx80cawEli
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:57 am

Mobile Internet services restored in #Kargil - https://t.co/XFkUu7WlE7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/LVAmpQR7o3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:44 am

Kaneria's remark shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir - https://t.co/JTPoYuzDst Get your news featured use… https://t.co/KDXUGpa3aw
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:41 am

IAF''s MiG-27 decommissioned from Air Force - https://t.co/gBxSh6U4Us Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/08aF9wxGe5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:40 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.