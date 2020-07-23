India Post News Paper

Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman join #Candle4SSR online protest

July 23
12:06 2020
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman were among celebrities who joined fans to take part in the Candle4SSR online protest on Wednesday evening, initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and to demand justice for the late actor.

Kangana lit a candle to show solidarity with the movement, a picture of which was posted by her Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut, on their unverified Twitter account.

Sharing an image on Instagram, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita also penned a note for Sushant.

“HOPE, PRAYERS, AND STRENGTH !! Keep smiling wherever you are,” she captioned the picture. Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant, who passed away last month.

The digital protest called upon everyone to light a candle in Sushant’s name at 8pm. Fans of the late actor’s participated in the protest. Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman also took to Twitter and shared how they paid tribute to Sushant by chanting prayers and lighting candles.

“You will be burning in our hearts for ever #SSR love you I hope wherever you are..you are at peace brother ! #Candle4SSR #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput,” Adhyayan tweeted.

“This is for you #SushantSinghRajput my heart still refuses to accept that you are no more. Hope justice prevails! #Candle4SSR,” actress Meera Chopra wrote on Twitter. #Candle4SSR has been trending on Twitter throughout Wednesday. The protest, #Candle4SSR, is also a peaceful way of requesting authorities to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor’s untimely demise.

