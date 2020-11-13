India Post News Paper

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’

November 13
16:28 2020
MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a Hinduphobic and antinational platform, adding that the micro-blogging site should be banned in India. The actress posted her views with a picture where she is seen with her father.

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter 'Hinduphobic' and 'antinational'“A rare picture of my father and me finally agreeing on something… even though non of us remember what it was Rose… BTW there is a buzz that government might ban twitter, go for it INDIA… We don’t need Hinduphobic, antinational platforms to gag us,” Kangana tweeted.

Her tweet comes at a time when #BanTwitter started trending after the platform showed an error in the Indian map.

On Thursday night, Twitter also removed the Display Picture (DP) of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The DP was reinstated after a while. It turned out that Twitter took the action after someone claimed copyright on the image. However, as soon as the questions rose on the action, the site reinstated the same picture.

Kangana will soon be seen in “Thalaivi”, which is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film traces the journey of the late Tamil leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree. The actress also has “Tejas” and “Dhaakad” coming up.

