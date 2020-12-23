India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her Mexico trip with steamy picture

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her Mexico trip with steamy picture
December 23
10:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday treated her fans to a steamy throwback picture from her Mexico trip. The ‘Queen’ actor took to Instagram to share the picture that captures her from the back as she enjoys the picturesque view of the beach. The 33-year-old actor is seen seated facing the sea while the camera captures her from her back at Mexico’s Tulum. 

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor is seen wearing a pink and blue coloured bikini in the picture while she chose to keep her curly locks loose. “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico,” she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File Pic) replaces KP Sharma Oli as parliamentary leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party in Parliament. A meeting of Dahal- Nepal faction today afternoon chose Dahal as the party's leader unanimously. https://t.co/CuEI6Yagy4
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 10:12 am

    Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM ... - https://t.co/SqlhCQzvPC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies #PMModiMovies #PMNarendraModi #ReRelease #VivekAnandOberoi
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 5:11 am

    Never thought I'd break any records, ... - https://t.co/utrn5UmrXg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Barcelona #Brazil #Football #LionelMessi #MessiNetWorth #MessiUpdate #Neymar #NeymarHairstyle #NeymarJr #NeymarNetWorth #NeymarPhotos #NeymarRonaldo
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 5:07 am

    Can #China dominate the Indian Ocean? - https://t.co/FL8JbblTwD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #ChineseCOVID19Vaccine #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #IndianOcean #IndianOceanCountries #JoshuaWong #JoshuaWongAge #SouthChinaSea
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 4:56 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.