Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple on her 35th birthday

MUMBAI: Bollywood powerhouse Kangana Ranaut, who turned 35 today, is celebrating her birthday by visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple.

The ‘Panga’ actor visited the holy shrine with her sister Rangoli Chandel and shared some beautiful pictures after seeking blessings at the sacred place.

She captioned the post, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

The ‘Queen’ star was dressed in a blue embroidered kurta, embellished red salwar, and a yellow dupatta. In the backdrop, her followers got a glimpse of the beautiful location, giving a breathtaking view of the hilly region.

Meanwhile, Rangoli also took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet birthday wish for her sister.

Sharing a selfie with Kangana, she wrote, “Dear Sister, you are the source of light and inspiration, your kindness and love is so pure that we are so the best and Happy, Happy birthday to you my darling sister @kanganaranaut early morning Darshana at #vaisnodevi.”

Kangana, who has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with movies like ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Gangster’ and ‘Fashion’, was born in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh. The actor has bagged several awards, including four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

Talking about Kangana’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’ as Agent Agni. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, is slated to release on May 27, 2022. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

She is also producing the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show ‘Lock Upp’. (ANI)

