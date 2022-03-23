India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple on her 35th birthday

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple on her 35th birthday
March 23
11:00 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood powerhouse Kangana Ranaut, who turned 35 today, is celebrating her birthday by visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple.

The ‘Panga’ actor visited the holy shrine with her sister Rangoli Chandel and shared some beautiful pictures after seeking blessings at the sacred place.
She captioned the post, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

The ‘Queen’ star was dressed in a blue embroidered kurta, embellished red salwar, and a yellow dupatta. In the backdrop, her followers got a glimpse of the beautiful location, giving a breathtaking view of the hilly region.

Meanwhile, Rangoli also took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet birthday wish for her sister.

Sharing a selfie with Kangana, she wrote, “Dear Sister, you are the source of light and inspiration, your kindness and love is so pure that we are so the best and Happy, Happy birthday to you my darling sister @kanganaranaut early morning Darshana at #vaisnodevi.”

Kangana, who has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with movies like ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Gangster’ and ‘Fashion’, was born in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh. The actor has bagged several awards, including four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

Talking about Kangana’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’ as Agent Agni. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, is slated to release on May 27, 2022. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

She is also producing the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show ‘Lock Upp’. (ANI)

Also ReadKangana Ranaut shares first look of reality show ‘Lock Upp’

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAgent AgnibollywoodCelebritiesDhakaadEntertainmentHollywoodKanagan Ranaut UpdatesKangana RanautKangana Ranaut BirthdayKangana Ranaut NewsmoviesVaishno Devi Temple
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 18th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.