Huge California wildfire destroys multiple buildings SAN FRANCISCO: Beckwourth Complex Fire, the largest wildfire raging in the US state of California, has so far scorched 83,926 acres of land with only 8 per cent containment and...

40 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrikes KABUL: At least 40 Taliban militants were killed in multiple strikes carried out by the Afghan Air Force, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Monday. In southern Helmand province, 14 militants...

Heavy rain lashes Dharamsala, causes flash flood-like situation SHIMLA Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala on Monday led to a flash flood-like situation with washing away of roadside parked cars and partially damaging houses, officials said. However, there...

Keralite Sohan Roy to receive Better World Fund Unity Award Thiruvananthapuram: Sohan Roy, a Keralite marine professional based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will on Monday receive the prestigious Better World Fund Unity Award which spreads the message of...

IELTSMaterial.com Review: Here’s is why IELTSMaterial.com is best for IELTS preparation If you are hoping to ace the IELTS exam, then you might need the guidance of someone knowledgeable. IELTSMaterial.com courses are one of the best options for IELTS preparation. This...

Bandla reaches space on board Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity 22 NEW YORK: Sirisha Bandla vaulted into space on Sunday on board VSS Unity 22 becoming the fourth astronaut of Indian descent. The Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft reached the 100-km altitude that marks...

New Samsung Galaxy phones, watches, earbuds leaked in images NEW DELHI: As Samsung gears up for its next Galaxy Unpacked event next month, new leaks have revealed the device lineup in GIF images, that includes two new Galaxy foldables,...

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of making of her fierce ‘Agent Agni’ character NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut treated fans to the making of her intriguing and fiery ‘Agent Agni’ look from her upcoming action-thriller ‘Dhaakad.’ The ‘Queen’ star who is currently...

Anupam Kher shares video of Russian army school cadets singing iconic patriotic song ‘Ae Watan’ NEW DELHI: Actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a video of Russian army school cadets singing the patriotic song ‘Ae Watan’ from the cult classic 1965 movie ‘Shaheed’ at a...

Here’s how Kanye West helped Kim Kardashian relaunch her KKW beauty brand WASHINGTON: Despite their ongoing divorce, here’s how exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached out to each other to relaunch Kim’s ‘KKW’ beauty brand, which she is unveiling in...

Is Phuket’s tourism sandbox the solution to re-opening Thailand? SINGAPORE: Thailand opened up its resort island of Phuket on July 1 to vaccinated foreign tourists in the first test of how travel in the immediate post-COVID era might look...

Euro 2020 final: It’s going to Rome as Italy squash England’s dream LONDON: It’s going to Rome! Italy ended hosts England’s dream to win the Euro 2020 here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time). Italy had earlier won the Euro...

Euro Cup: England penalty decisions in final ‘totally rests’ with me, says Gareth Southgate LONDON: Gareth Southgate, the head coach of England, has said the Three Lions’ failure in the penalty shootouts in the Euro Cup final “totally rests” with him as he was...

PM Modi express grief as lightning kills 16 people in Rajasthan NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths of at least 16 people due to lightning strikes in several districts of Rajasthan. “Many...

Two-day curfew in Puri, security increased as Rath Yatra celebration begins in Odisha PURI (ODISHA): As the nine-day long festival, Rath Yatra began in Odisha from Monday, a two-day curfew has been imposed and a total of 65 platoons of police force have...

Mona Singh: TV serials that go on for years don’t make sense to me anymore MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh is perhaps best remembered as the bespectacled assistant in “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi”, but she has come a long way since those days, and so has...

Taskin, Muzarabani fined 15% of match fee for breach of ICC Code DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned Bangladesh batsman Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for a clash during the second day of the one-off Test in...

LPL postponed due to lack of foreign players COLOMBO: Lanka Premier League (LPL), the T20 franchise league run by Sri Lanka Cricket, has been postponed till November due to the unavailability of foreign players. The tournament, which was...

Biden cancels Trump proposal to time-limit student visas NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden’s administration has announced it is cancelling a proposal by his predecessor Donald Trump to limit student visas to a four-year term for scholars from...