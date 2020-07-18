Kangana Ranaut wants outsiders to be treated better

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s social media team has responded to Pooja Bhatt’s tweet mentioning the Bhatt camp gave the actress a break in theior film “Gangster”.

Team Kangana Ranaut said that while the actress is grateful to the Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films for launching her, her intention was to highlight the fact that outsiders deserve better treatment in the film industry.

“Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better, She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully, She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends,” tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut on Thursday.

Team Kangana’s response comes in the wake of Pooja’s tweet posted earlier in the day. On Thursday morning, Pooja shared an old video where Kangana can be seen thanking her father Mahesh Bhatt, uncle Mukesh Bhatt and director Anurag Basu after winning the best debutante award at a film festival.

Kangana was honoured for her debut film “Gangster” (2006) directed by Anurag Basu and produced by the Bhatts. “Guess videos lie too? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials and accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts!” Pooja tweeted along with the video link.

Team Kangana’s response to Pooja comes after a Twitter conversation between the two on Wednesday where Pooja reminded everyone that Kangana was launched in Bollywood by the Bhatts. In response to her tweet, Kangana’s team had alleged that “Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists” and accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing chappals at Kangana and calling her mad in the past.

On Thursday, Kangana’s team also mentioned about her breakup with her “ex”, without taking names. IANS

Comments

comments