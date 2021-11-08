India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Kangana shares first look of Nawazuddin, Avneet Kaur’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Kangana shares first look of Nawazuddin, Avneet Kaur’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’
November 08
14:29 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday morning treated her fans with the first look of her maiden production venture ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

She shared a poster introducing actress Avneet Kaur, who is known for playing Princess Yasmine in ‘Aladdin â€“ Naam Toh Suna Hogaand’ and Charumati in ‘Chandra Nandini’.

Avneet is playing the role of Tiku in the film.

Kangana captioned the poster: “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf Tiku.”

Sharing the first poster featuring Nawazuddin, Kangana wrote: “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain. Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru.”

Kangana shared the third poster of the film and captioned it: “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd â€¦Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first.”

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.

It will be released on Prime Video.

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAvneet KaurbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKanagan Ranaut UpdatesKangana RanautKangana Ranaut NewsmoviesNawazuddinThailivi Release DateTiku Weds Sheru
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 05th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.