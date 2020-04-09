Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kanika Kapoor to be questioned after April 20

Kanika Kapoor to be questioned after April 20
April 09
11:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Kanika Kapoor, who was discharged from hospital on April 6 after being successfully treated for coronavirus, will be interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after she completes the 14-day quarantine period, as advised by the doctors.

A case had been registered against the singer, last month, for hiding her travel history and attending lavish parties after returning from London on March 9. She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

A senior police official said that the police was drawing up a list of questions that the singer will be required to answer during the interrogation. The interrogation will take place after April 20 when she completes her quarantine period. Questions will be related to her return from London on March 9, whether she underwent medical screening at the Mumbai airport, whether she was aware of the coronavirus, what precautions she had taken for the same, why did she attend public functions even though she had fever and cold, etc.

Earlier, Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had been infected with the novel coronavirus through an Instagram post which was later deleted. She had written, “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only four days ago. I am feeling OK.”

The Lucknow Police will also be cross-checking with the Mumbai airport authorities about Kanika’s claim of having cleared the medical screening at the airport on arrival. Meanwhile, according to the legal experts, the case registered against her lacks evidence as no one, who came in contact with Kanika, has tested positive.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Kanika Kapoor to be questioned after April 20 - https://t.co/8wJQzPCpHO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/jXsbB6SDN5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:30 am

With tourists missing, #Goa lifeguards feed hungry ... - https://t.co/UvCQE5fpoD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/QYRGs5bTfl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:28 am

Sankat Mochan music fest to be held digitally this year - https://t.co/e27VCsy0eK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/vIXNT9tqlq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:25 am

#Wuhan sees 620,000 public transport users after lockdown lifted - https://t.co/iAzp4I7Ea2 Get your news featured… https://t.co/9NhdW7AZLz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:21 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.