Kanika Kapoor to be questioned after April 20

LUCKNOW: Kanika Kapoor, who was discharged from hospital on April 6 after being successfully treated for coronavirus, will be interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after she completes the 14-day quarantine period, as advised by the doctors.

A case had been registered against the singer, last month, for hiding her travel history and attending lavish parties after returning from London on March 9. She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

A senior police official said that the police was drawing up a list of questions that the singer will be required to answer during the interrogation. The interrogation will take place after April 20 when she completes her quarantine period. Questions will be related to her return from London on March 9, whether she underwent medical screening at the Mumbai airport, whether she was aware of the coronavirus, what precautions she had taken for the same, why did she attend public functions even though she had fever and cold, etc.

Earlier, Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had been infected with the novel coronavirus through an Instagram post which was later deleted. She had written, “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only four days ago. I am feeling OK.”

The Lucknow Police will also be cross-checking with the Mumbai airport authorities about Kanika’s claim of having cleared the medical screening at the airport on arrival. Meanwhile, according to the legal experts, the case registered against her lacks evidence as no one, who came in contact with Kanika, has tested positive.

