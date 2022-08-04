Kanubhai Brahmbhatt no more
A staunch Gandhiwadi and well known in Indian as well as non- Indian communities here for his teaching of Yoga, Kanubhai Brahmbhatt- (Yogi)- passed away28th July 2022. His Anteyesthi vidhi (funeral related activities) were done on 30th July 2022 in Baroda, India.
He was imparting Yoga lessons to a few organizations in Chicagoland area and was very humble. God may give eternal peace to the departed soul.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment