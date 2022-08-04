India Post News Paper

Kanubhai Brahmbhatt no more

August 04
16:05 2022
KANUBHAIA staunch Gandhiwadi and well known in Indian as well as non- Indian communities here for his teaching of Yoga, Kanubhai Brahmbhatt- (Yogi)- passed away28th July 2022. His Anteyesthi vidhi (funeral related activities) were done on 30th July 2022 in Baroda, India.

He was imparting Yoga lessons to a few organizations in Chicagoland area and was very humble. God may give eternal peace to the departed soul.

