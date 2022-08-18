India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Zwigato’ film to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Zwigato’ film to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
August 18
13:47 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma-starrer ‘Zwigato’ is all set to have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil a new food delivery rider who is exploring the world of gig economy.
The film also stars Shahana Goswani, who will be seen playing Kapil’s wife, a homemaker, who starts to work for the very first time to support her husband’s income.

Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world.

Excited about the TIFF premiere, Nandita said, “Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).”

She added, “This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world.”

‘Zwigato’ is presented by Applause Entertainment. Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, too spoke about the film’s premiere at TIFF.

He said, “Zwigato depicts the lives of the often unseen people who are the heart and soul of this nation and its economy. Whilst the film is set in urban India, we believe that the themes of this film transcend geographical boundaries and will resonate with the global audience. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Nandita, and we are delighted that Zwigato will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.”

The upcoming edition of TIFF will take place in September. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressApplause EntertainmentbollywoodCanada Kapil Sharma ShowCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKapil LiveKapil on NetflixKapil SharmamoviesThe Anurag Bassi ShowThe Kapil Sharma ShowToronto International Film FestivalZwigato
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.