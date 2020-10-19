India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Karachi rally: Maryam Nawaz vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power, send Imran Khan to jail

Karachi rally: Maryam Nawaz vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power, send Imran Khan to jail
October 19
10:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has vowed to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power and send Prime Minister Imran Khan behind bars.

Speaking at the Sunday’s anti-government rally, Maryam paid tribute to the provincial government for their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while they were subjected to humiliation and taunts by the federal government, Dawn reported.

“Yesterday, you must have seen on your TV screens a man screaming his defeat…You [PM Imran] tell people ‘ghabrana nai hai’, there has only been one jalsa yet and you are worrying already,” she said. She further said, “Your fear was apparent from every word, every action of yours, and people want to see this fear on your face.”

“If you don’t know how to show grace and have no one to teach you, you should’ve learned from Nawaz Sharif,” she added. While taunting the Prime Minister for PTI’s (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) recently failed 126-day sit-in on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, PML-N leader said, “You [PM Imran] addressed empty chairs, dug democracy’s grave, [and yet] Nawaz Sharif never took your name. Even today, you will long for it but Nawaz Sharif will not even take your name, because children have no role in the fight between elders.”

Maryam Nawaz also said that Khan has taken Federal Investigation Agency, Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under his control, Geo News reported. “The world knows that you have taken over [National Accountability Bureau], Federal Investigation Agency, Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,” she said.

She demanded the PM to “Come and tell the people: why did you steal the people’s employment? Tell the people, why did you rob the people of [affordable] medicine?”

Among the list of leaders who showed up at the jalsa’ were Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Shah Owais Noorani, Allama Sajid Mir, Dr Abdul Malik, Iftikhar Hussain, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, Mohsin Dawar.

This is the second power show of the 11-party opposition alliance PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement). The first was held in Gujranwala in Lahore. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Your weekly Future: 16th to 23rd ... - https://t.co/S79cbCw5su Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 11:35 am

    US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace processÂ  - https://t.co/UiSEMVVy6X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanPeaceProcess #Afghanistan #AfghanistanGovt #AfghanistanPeaceTalks #AsrafGhani #PeaceTalksAfghan #USA #World
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:07 am

    #Japan, #Vietnam agree to boost defence ties, ... - https://t.co/QSKrmflWkG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonaldTrump #Hanoi #JapanEmperor #JapanVietnamTies #JapaneseCurrency #JapanesePMVisitsVietnam #JapnesePeople #PrimeMinisterYoshihideSuga #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:05 am

    @rkjapra: Vote for my dear friend Ritesh Tandon for Congress in CA17 Tandon will make sure we and our generations will continue realizing American Dream, we remain safe and secure with Law and Order & our children continue getting access to best Education by defeating Proposition 16 https://t.co/6vOTswdd19
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 6:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.