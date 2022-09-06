India Post News Paper

Karan Johar drops Ranbir-Alia's picture with Ayan Mukerji ahead of 'Brahmastra' release

September 06
10:04 2022
NEW DELHI: Bollywood ace director Karan Johar, on Monday night, dropped a throwback picture of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director shared the picture which he captioned, ” The countdown beings #Brahmastra.”

In the picture, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan can be seen smiling together in a selfie. The much-awaited film of the year ‘Brahmastra Part -1: Shiva’ is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

Recently the star cast of the mega budgeted film arrived in Hyderabad to promote their film where the ‘Raazi’ actor was spotted wearing a pink suit salwar with the text ‘Baby on Board’ written on it, as Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be also seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next gangster drama film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

Also ReadWatch Now: Much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ out

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

