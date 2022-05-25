India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday: Farah Khan, Gauri Khan and others spotted at filmmaker’s residence

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday: Farah Khan, Gauri Khan and others spotted at filmmaker’s residence
May 25
15:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and several B-town celebs arrived for the birthday celebration at his residence in Mumbai.

For the celebration, Karan organised a grand birthday bash at his Bandra residence and invited all his close friends.
Celebrities like Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Manish Malhotra, and a few others got spotted as they arrived for the bash.

They were all dressed up in comfy yet stylish casuals for the night, posing and smiling as the paparazzi snapped them.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker will throw a grand birthday party at Yash Raj Studios for his friends in the industry. All of the prominent personalities in the Bollywood film industry, including the Dharma Talents, are invited to attend KJO’s birthday bash.

On the work front, after five years, Karan Johar returns to directing with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, films like ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mr Aur Mrs Mahi’, ‘Yoddha’, and ‘Selfiee’ are among his many producing projects. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentFarah KhanGauri KhanHollywoodKaran JoharKaran Johar 50th BirthdayKaran Johar Birthday CelebrationsmoviesPadma Shri AwardeesPadma Shri Awards
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 27th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.