Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kargil victory was symbol of India’s might: PM

Kargil victory was symbol of India’s might: PM
July 27
23:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Sending out a clear message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said victory in the Kargil war was a symbol of India’s might and its security will remain impregnable with dedication of the armed forces.

Speaking at an event marking 20th anniversary of Kargil war, he said some countries were resorting to proxy war to spread terrorism and that time has come for united global efforts to deal with it.

“Kargil victory was symbol of India’s might, determination and capability,” Modi said, in presence of a large number of military personnel and ex-servicemen at the event here.

“Wars are fought not by governments but by the whole country. Kargil victory still inspires the whole country… Kargil was victory of every Indians,” he added.

Modi said Pakistan tried to redraw the boundaries in 1999 through the Kargil misadventure but the Indian security forces defeated its evil design.

“I had visited Kargil when the war was at its peak. It was like pilgrimage to me,” he said.

Modi said the nation’s security has been impregnable and it will remain so.

On modernization of the armed forces, the Prime Minister said time has come for ensuring smooth coordination among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

“Development is possible only if country is secure… We will not come under any pressure when it comes to national security,” he said.

He said modernisation of defence forces was a key priority for his government.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.