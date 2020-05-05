Karishma Tanna pulls of inverted yoga pose with injured foot

Something went wrong with the connection!

MUMBAI: Actress Karishma Tanna, who got operated for an ingrown nail amid the nationwide lockdown, did the inverted yoga pose with her injured foot. Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself doing the complicated yoga pose, but this time taking the help of a wall.

“Can’t stop Won’t stop #nopainnogain #strength#yogapractice #quarantine,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 176K likes on the photo-sharing website.

She later took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph that shows her baking muffins. She wrote on the image: “Trying to bake banana muffin… Though I am one short. Hehe.”

Earlier, Karishma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like “Naagin”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”, took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of herself and the doctor bandaging her toe. 

On the work front, she is currently part of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria. The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

