Karisma: MOM is Master of Multitasking

MUMBAI: Actress Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for her digital debut with the web series “Mentalhood”. “I am super-excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. There is learning behind this show. Each episode has a message and it’s for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, ‘Oh my God! I didn’t realize this’.

The series explores the multitasking nature of mothers and their various effort at the best possible upbringing for their children.

“I guess I am the seniormost parent over here, with a teenage daughter and a young son, said Karisma, adding: “For me, it’s MOM — Master of Multitasking. A mother is a master of multitasking, so as long as you know your priorities and you can multitask them, you can do everything in the world,” she said. IANS

Comments

comments