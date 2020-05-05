Karnataka BJP MP seeks action on attacker of Modi ‘fan’ in Kuwait

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje has sought action against an Indian Muslim in Kuwait for allegedly attacking an Indian taxi driver in the oil-rich country for reportedly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a party official said on Tuesday.

“Action should be taken against the accused (Asi Chullikkara) from Rajapuram of Kasargode in north coastal Kerala for attacking, slapping and humiliating driver Sri Praveen in Kuwait recently for praising Modi and posting it on his social media platform Facebook,” Karandlaje wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 3,” her spokesman D. Abhishek told IANS here.

The accused forced Praveen, a native of Kerala, to apologise for lauding Modi. “The accused also pressurised Praveen to admit that any post appreciating Modi is an insult to the Muslim community. A video of the incident has gone viral,” said Karandlaje in her letter to Shah.

Terming the attack outrageous, the Chikmagalur constituency member said the accused had to be punished for his anti-Indian act.

“We must mount pressure on the authorities in Kuwait to extradite Chullikkara and brought to India for trial,” asserted Karandlaje in the letter.

Comments

comments