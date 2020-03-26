Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Karnataka warns landlords not to evict health workers

Karnataka warns landlords not to evict health workers
March 26
12:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Karnataka government warned all landlords not to evict tenants from the healthcare industry, in the wake of rising Coronavirus pandemic, a top official said on Thursday.

“Take strict penal action against such landlords and house owners under the relevant provisions of law,” ordered Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar, coming in the rescue of the doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare workers. Akhtar passed the order to all district deputy commissioners, Bengaluru civic body commissioner, police and other senior officials across the state.

“A lot of complaints have been received from doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare personnel within the jurisdiction of the state of Karnataka that their landlords and house owners are forcing them to vacate their rented residences,” he said.

According to Akhtar, such kind of behaviour amounts to obstructing public servants in discharging their duties. The senior bureaucrat invoked Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Hyderabad Infectious Diseases Act, 1950 for prevention and containment of the virus.

The state officials will derive powers from the invoked laws to rein in the offending evictor landlords and house owners. Karnataka confirmed 51 Coronavirus positive cases, including a death till 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Karnataka warns landlords not to evict health workers - https://t.co/ReZMPZ3Asr Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2vcdw9mkIY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:54 am

Sterling K. Brown has online therapy amid #Coronavirus - https://t.co/PCUxaiKF5N Get your news featured use… https://t.co/51VqzCZdNK
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:51 am

Famed chef Floyd Cardoz passes away due to Covid-19 - https://t.co/QijeIchroy Get your news featured use… https://t.co/5OAYtk7Gm5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:35 am

Urban working professionals hit hard by #India ... - https://t.co/vdPz1blwHW Get your news featured use… https://t.co/blIITVztp1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:32 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.