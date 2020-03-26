Karnataka warns landlords not to evict health workers

BENGALURU: Karnataka government warned all landlords not to evict tenants from the healthcare industry, in the wake of rising Coronavirus pandemic, a top official said on Thursday.

“Take strict penal action against such landlords and house owners under the relevant provisions of law,” ordered Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar, coming in the rescue of the doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare workers. Akhtar passed the order to all district deputy commissioners, Bengaluru civic body commissioner, police and other senior officials across the state.

“A lot of complaints have been received from doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare personnel within the jurisdiction of the state of Karnataka that their landlords and house owners are forcing them to vacate their rented residences,” he said.

According to Akhtar, such kind of behaviour amounts to obstructing public servants in discharging their duties. The senior bureaucrat invoked Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Hyderabad Infectious Diseases Act, 1950 for prevention and containment of the virus.

The state officials will derive powers from the invoked laws to rein in the offending evictor landlords and house owners. Karnataka confirmed 51 Coronavirus positive cases, including a death till 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

