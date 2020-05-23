Kartik Aaryan flaunts ‘low pollution ka glow’ in new pic
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan shared a photograph of himself with the afterthought that he wouldn’t delete it later. In the Instagram picture, Kartik flashes a cute smile and glowing skin. “Felt cute won’t delete later,” he captioned it. Ace couturier Manish Malhotra commented: “Looking very good. All glowing.”
Kartik replied: “Low pollution ka glow!” Replying to Shanoo Sharma’s emojis, Kartik asked: “Madam industry kabh khulegi? (When will the industry open?).” Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty — “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.