Kartik Aaryan flaunts ‘low pollution ka glow’ in new pic MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan shared a photograph of himself with the afterthought that he wouldn’t delete it later. In the Instagram picture, Kartik flashes a cute smile and glowing skin. “Felt cute won’t...

Nawazuddin: Personal life experience reflects in my ‘Ghoomketu’ act MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaborates once again with Anurag Kashyap in the new digital film “Ghoomketu”, but this time the equation is more than just actor-filmmaker. Although Nawaz...

Nitish Bharadwaj: Ved Vyas was first anthropologist to establish evolution MUMBAI: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj says his show “Vishnu Puran” brings out theories and principles that give a deep insight into ancient Indian knowledge pool. Based on an ancient collection of...

Eid a symbol of gratitude, unity: MasterChef Vikas Khanna NEW DELHI: An Eid feast that fed around two lakh people in Mumbai was a treat in these unhappy times, courtesy the kitchen of chef Vikas Khanna. The Michelin-star chef...

US formally announces onset of Cold War with China NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: With its new vision document on China, the US has formally announced the onset of its Cold War with the Asian giant, accusing it of exploiting rule-based world...

Bihar girl cycling 1,200 km with father impresses Ivanka Trump NEW DELHI: The news of a 15-year-old girl Jyoti Kumari taking her injured father to home in Bihar’s Darbhanga — 1,200 km from Gurugram, on a bicycle during the lockdown,...

India Post delivers 2,000 tonnes of medicines, equipment amid lockdown NEW DELHI: As the country reels under the coronavirus crisis, India Post has so far delivered more than 2,000 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to needy individuals and hospitals...

Over 80 mn children at risk as Covid-19 disrupts routine vaccination NEW DELHI: Covid-19 has disrupted life-saving immunisation services around the world, which is likely to affect approximately 80 million children under the age of one. The hindrance is putting millions of...

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over deaths in Pak air crash NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his grief over the lives lost in Pakistan air crash. At least three of the nearly 100 people aboard a Pakistan...

Post-COVID India will gain esteem in world arena: Jitendra Singh NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said post-COVID India will emerge more confident and gain esteem in the world arena. Jitendra Singh emphasized that he is confident that six...

Opposition meet was ‘politics of negativity,’ : Javadekar NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Friday lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties which met in the national capital today, accusing them of “doing politics even in...

Karachi plane crash toll increases to over 90 KARACHI: More than 90 people have been confirmed dead after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed into a residential area in Karachi near the city’s airport, while a...

Missing Jaipur man found in Nizamuddin Markaz JAIPUR: A Jaipur-based man named Piyush Singh who went missing on March 20 was found from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz recently where his name was registered as Mohammad Ali in the...