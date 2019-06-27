Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to headline ‘Dostana’ sequel

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to headline ‘Dostana’ sequel
June 27
16:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Producer Karan Johar has roped in actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to the play the leads in the much-awaited sequel to 2008 blockbuster “Dostana”.

The first film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, was a major box office and critical success for the producer.

The story follows two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.

The sequel will be directed debutant filmmaker Collin D’Cunha and the makers will be soon announcing another male lead for it.

“I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him.

“We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with ‘Dostana 2’,” Karan said in a statement.

The project marks yet another collaboration between Janhvi and Karan. The actor, who made her film debut with the filmmaker’s 2018 production “Dhadak”, will also be seen in his upcoming directorial “Takht”.

Kartik will next star in “Pati, Patni Aur Woh”, opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. He also has Imtiaz Ali’s yet-untitled next with Sara Ali Khan. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.