Kartik Aaryan raps on coronavirus in new video

March 25
19:10 2020
MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19.

Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do’s and dont’s during the pandemic He captioned: “Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word.”

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, has came up with a new
monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kartik Aaryan raps on #Coronavirus in new video - https://t.co/9khy68UjxN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/jdNmX3EC80
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:40 pm

Big B suggests using rail wagons as COVID-19 isolation wards - https://t.co/f1qPauucQn Get your news featured use… https://t.co/MIbmWDOHgn
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:38 pm

India allows plane to fly out Japanese citizens - https://t.co/749VbCdxiL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:35 pm

#Mahabharata battle 18 days, war against Covid-19 will take 21: #PM - https://t.co/qPXuVCVMFn Get your news featur… https://t.co/UzA4HpjgM9
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:33 pm

