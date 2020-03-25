Kartik Aaryan raps on coronavirus in new video

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19.

Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do’s and dont’s during the pandemic He captioned: “Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word.”

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, has came up with a new

monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

