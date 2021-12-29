India Post News Paper

KASHMIR FILES: Pre Release briefing for Press

December 29
16:02 2021
KASHMIR FILES: Pre Release briefing for Press

CHICAGO: The award-winning director Vivek Agnihotri, along with this national film award winner actress Pallavi Joshi , graced with their presence a Press meet to talk about the forthcoming screening of Kashmir Files at Indian Grill in Schaumburg, a Chicago suburb, On December 13, 2021,

They were there to discuss and provide a special preview of their upcoming film, KASHMIR FILES. According to the writer and director Atul Agnihotri, the film is set to be released on Jan 26th, 2022.

Mrs. Pallavi Joshi described how they came across the topic for their documentary through the suggestion by a friend name Dr. Surendra Kaul.  Agnihotri mentioned how ignorant he felt about the Kashmir genocide of January 19, 1990, when hundreds of thousands of Kashmir Pandits were forced to leave their homes overnight.

For the film, Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi interviewed Kashmiri Pandits in their current homes as far as USA, UK, Germany, and Singapore. Their heartwarming stories of being unprotected from their homeland where they lived for multiple generations really opened Agnihotri’s eyes to the tragedy.

He hoped that after watching and listening to the stories of the trauma faced by Kashmiri Pandits, it should open everyone’s eyes as well. Only one needsto wait till the movie gets released on January 26th, 2022.

