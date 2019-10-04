Something went wrong with the connection!

Kathakanjali 2019 – A tribute to love

October 04
11:33 2019
'Shringar Ko Rahne Do' performance

PARAMITA BHATTACHARJEE / ANKITA SRIDHARAN / MEDHA

“Kathakanjali 2019– Shades of Love”, the annual concert of Dance Karishma, held at Woodside theater September 28, was one of the most epic conceptualizations and presentations witnessed in Bay Area, presenting the various shades of love.

Mrs. Jaya Sharma

Guru Dr. Ranjana Srivastava, ex-dean, Faculty of Performing Arts at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India, graced the occasion as the guest of honor.
Rama Kant Kumar, Head of Chancery, Consulate General of India in San Francisco and his wife also attended the event.

True to its name, the event brought talented performers from the academy of Indian dances, Dance Karishma, located in South Bay Area, and musicians together to celebrate the art of Kathak.
The theme of the evening was celebrating love in its purest and divine form. The sound of ghungroos reverberated in the air and the colorful costumes and harmonized music epitomized an evening of “pièce de résistance”.

Prof. Ranjana Srivastva

The evening was kicked off with a Shankh-naad and Ganesh Stuti, and included marvelous performances by the Kathak students, classical musicians, and local artists and the guest of hnor from India.

The segment noteworthy of mention included live musicians and a Dhrupad style “nritya” or dance by. Jaya Sharma. The community was fortunate enough to witness performances by Guru Ranjana Srivastava including the “Baithaki” style of performance portraying the art form through expressions.
Artistic Director, Mrs. Jaya Sharma, who is a software professional by day, runs Dance Karishma.

