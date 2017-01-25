Something went wrong with the connection!

Katiyar’s remarks expose BJP’s mindset towards women: Priyanka

January 25
02:28 2017
katiyars-remarks-exposes-bjps-mindset-towards-womenpriyankaNEW DELHI: Scoffing at Vinay Katiyar for his sexist remarks against her, Priyanka Gandhi today said it exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the country’s population while the Congress sought an apology for insulting women.

Congress hit out at Katiyar, saying it reflects the “petty and insulting culture of BJP that commodifies women” and accused the BJP of insulting India’s womanhood for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah should apologies.

“If that’s all BJP sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India!!!,” Priyanka Gandhi said in response to Katiyar’s remarks.

When asked about Priyanka being named as a star campaigner by Congress for Uttar Pradesh polls said, Katiyar had said, “It doesn’t matter…there are girls and women who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners.”

“Some of them are artists and heroines…they are more beautiful than her,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the firebrand BJP leader, better known for pushing the Hindutva agenda, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP has “insulted” India’s womanhood and such conduct, behavior and words prove BJP’s mentality.

“BJP has insulted India’s womanhood. Such conduct, behavior and words prove BJP’s mentality. Time for PM Modi and Amit Shah to apologize,” he said.

Surjewala said BJP-RSS suffer from a “deep rooted and retrograde anti-women mindset. There is a long list led by Mohan Bhagwat and Kailash Vijayvargiya”.

“Disparaging and atrocious remarks of Vinay Katiyar on Priyankaji reflect the petty and insulting culture of BJP that commodifies women.

“To adjudge India’s women by physical features and not by their capacity, capability, strength and sacrifice proves the lowly BJP mentality,” he also said.

The Congress leader also said that if Modi and Shah have any respect left for women in the country, they should display courage by initiating strict action against Katiyar for his remarks otherwise women will show their power by voting against the BJP.–PTI

