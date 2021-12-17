Katrina Kaif changes Instagram DP to romantic wedding picture

MUMBAI: Newly-married Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has updated her profile picture with a wedding picture with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

For her new Instagram DP, Katrina chose a picture from their wedding pheras, in which she and Vicky can be seen staring into each other’s eyes, with the sun’s golden glow behind them.

Meanwhile, Vicky has not yet updated his Instagram display photo. Vicky and Katrina on Tuesday made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport.

The newlyweds have returned to Mumbai after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

Fondly referred to by fans as VicKat, the couple had married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities. (ANI)

