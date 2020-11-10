How Could The US Election Affect the Indian Economy? The week before the US general election has brought volatility back to currency trading. While the polls continue to show that challenger former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in...

Russia deploys peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire MOSCOW: Russia has deployed peacekeepers in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as a “complete ceasefire” which came into effect on Tuesday midnight was agreed by the two warring countries of Azerbaijan...

Vistara launches services between Delhi and Dehradun NEW DELHI: Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday launched services between Delhi and Dehradun, marking its entry into Uttarakhand. “We are pleased to start services to Dehradun, a step that reflects...

WhatsApp Shopping button now live in India NEW DELHI: Facebook on Tuesday made a new shopping button in WhatsApp live globally, including in India, to help people check out available products and make purchases right from a...

Diwali set to light up OTT screen NEW DELHI: This year, Diwali fervour will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic. An explosion of new content...

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach MUMBAI: After lockdown, actress Katrina Kaif is making the most of her work trip to Maldives, going by pictures of her day out at the beach that she has posted...

Aus vs Ind: 27K spectators per day allowed for D/N Test in Adelaide MELBOURNE: A total of 27,000 spectators, which is 50 per cent of the total capacity at the Adelaide Oval, will be allowed each day during the first Test of the...

Social distancing not enough to protect lower-income people: Study NEW YORK: In a major study on Covid-19, researchers have revealed that physical distancing policies had little effect on lower-income people still needing to leave their homes to go to...

Xbox Series X preorders may arrive as late as Dec 31: Amazon SAN FRANSISCO: Amazon has started sending out emails to customers to inform them that supply shortages may delay their Xbox Series X gaming console pre-orders by a few weeks. According to...

Two Indian-American doctors in US President-elect Biden’s Covid task force WASHINGTON: Two Indian-American surgeons Dr Vivek Murthy and Dr Atul Gawande, have been included in Covid-19 Advisory Board, which will help shape President-elect Joe Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic...

Maryam Nawaz says Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his party is like Covid disease ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday likened the novel coronavirus to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The disease called...

China’s COVID-19 vaccine trials suspended in Brazil after ‘severe incident’ BRASILIA: Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it has suspended clinical trials of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, following a “severe incident”. The health regulator in a statement referred to...

School boy from Kanpur develops ‘air purifier robot’ KANPUR: In the midst of rising air pollution in several states of India, a student of class 11 from Kanpur has developed a unique robot that soaks up pollutants from...

India’s COVID-19 tally touches 85,91,731 with 38,074 new cases NEW DELHI: With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,91,731, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on...

Eco-friendly Diwali: Children at orphanage make Diya, idols using cow dung RAJKOT: With Diwali around the corner, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying organized a Deepawali Abhiyaan wherein the children of the orphanage made Diya,...

Biden urges bold action against Covid-19 pandemic WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday stressed for a bold action against Covid-19 pandemic, stating that the people cannot forego the important work needed to be done to get...

United States surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases WASHINGTON: The US became the first country to surpass 10 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. The current tally of Covid-19...

Erdogan accepts Turkish Finance Minister’s resignation ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the resignation of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, the Turkish leader’s office said in a statement. The announcement of the resignation of Albayrak,...

Vivek Murthy to headline ‘Joe and Kamala’s plan to beat Covid-19’ NEW YORK: Rebuilding America’s coronavirus response from amidst the wreckage of the Donald Trump administration’s slash and burn strategy over the last nine months is right up there on US...