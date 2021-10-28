Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ stuntmen

WASHINGTON: Actor Keanu Reeves sure knows how to treat his movie crew right! To express his gratitude to the team after wrapping up ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, the ‘Matrix’ star gifted Rolex watches to the movie’s entire stunt crew.

Few stuntmen from the film took to their social media handles to post the photos of the Rolex watches and thank the 57-year-old star for his sweet gesture.

Interestingly, the watches were engraved with special custom messages for each of the stuntmen. The message included the name of the individuals and “thank you, Keanu, JW4, 2021.”

As per Variety, Reeves will be joined by Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Donnie Yen in the movie.Â The film will see Reeves return as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassin guild.

The fourth installment in the Lionsgate franchise is helmed by Chad Stahelski Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.Â ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski, with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers.

‘John Wick 4’ is scheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, after being pushed back a year from May 21, 2021, due to the pandemic. The first three movies had generated over USD 579 million worldwide.

A fifth and probably the final part is also in the works. Apart from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, Reeves will also be seen in ‘Matrix 4’. He recently completed shooting for the movie, which will be released later this year.

‘Matrix 4’ also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll, and Neil Pattrick Harris. (ANI)

