Keep an eye on Indo-Pacific region: President to Indian Navy

PUNE (MAHARASHTRA): In the emerging geo-political situation in the world, the Indo-Pacific Region demands greater vigilance, President R.N. Kovind told the Indian Navy here on Thursday.

As a leading global power, India plays a crucial role in shaping the global paradigm with respect to international security trade and commerce.

“India’s rise in the international order has been fuelled by many factors, including the capabilities and valour of our armed forces. Today, the geopolitical situation in the world and in the Indo-Pacific Region demands greater vigilance,” President Kovind said.

“A nation’s maritime interests are usually also linked to its economy and the well-being of its people. I am told about 90 per cent of our trade, by volume, is handled by sea routes,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that the Indian Navy has adopted mission-based deployments in the Indian Ocean region. He presented the President’s Colours to INS Shivaji, a leading training establishment of the Navy in Lonavala.

“High quality training of marine engineers is crucial for sustained deployments and presence in our areas of interest. The future will also see great diversity in the propulsion systems ranging from conventional to nuclear and electric and hybrid propulsion. Concepts of maintenance will also undergo a paradigm shift with increased requirements on operational availability of platforms,” the President said.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces, said INS Shivaji will need to impart the requisite skills to all trainees to prepare them to meet future challenges, and enhance the role of the Navy not just in national security but also economic security, and in the wider process of nation-building.

“The Navy is India’s chief instrument of its sea power. It is also the guardian of the nation’s maritime interests, both military and civilian. The nation is proud of the Navy’s commitment to protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and also extending a helping hand in times of civil emergencies,” he said.

President Kovind pointed out that considering the entire world as one family and moving forward with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’ (world is one family), India is constantly meeting its global responsibilities.

In this context, he lauded the role of the Navy’s ‘Operation Vanila’ to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the people of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean after it was devastated by Cyclone Diane in January. IANS

