Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Keep an eye on Indo-Pacific region: President to Indian Navy

Keep an eye on Indo-Pacific region: President to Indian Navy
February 13
16:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE (MAHARASHTRA): In the emerging geo-political situation in the world, the Indo-Pacific Region demands greater vigilance, President R.N. Kovind told the Indian Navy here on Thursday.

As a leading global power, India plays a crucial role in shaping the global paradigm with respect to international security trade and commerce.

“India’s rise in the international order has been fuelled by many factors, including the capabilities and valour of our armed forces. Today, the geopolitical situation in the world and in the Indo-Pacific Region demands greater vigilance,” President Kovind said.

“A nation’s maritime interests are usually also linked to its economy and the well-being of its people. I am told about 90 per cent of our trade, by volume, is handled by sea routes,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that the Indian Navy has adopted mission-based deployments in the Indian Ocean region. He presented the President’s Colours to INS Shivaji, a leading training establishment of the Navy in Lonavala.

“High quality training of marine engineers is crucial for sustained deployments and presence in our areas of interest. The future will also see great diversity in the propulsion systems ranging from conventional to nuclear and electric and hybrid propulsion. Concepts of maintenance will also undergo a paradigm shift with increased requirements on operational availability of platforms,” the President said.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces, said INS Shivaji will need to impart the requisite skills to all trainees to prepare them to meet future challenges, and enhance the role of the Navy not just in national security but also economic security, and in the wider process of nation-building.

“The Navy is India’s chief instrument of its sea power. It is also the guardian of the nation’s maritime interests, both military and civilian. The nation is proud of the Navy’s commitment to protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and also extending a helping hand in times of civil emergencies,” he said.

President Kovind pointed out that considering the entire world as one family and moving forward with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’ (world is one family), India is constantly meeting its global responsibilities.

In this context, he lauded the role of the Navy’s ‘Operation Vanila’ to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the people of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean after it was devastated by Cyclone Diane in January. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Keep an eye on Indo-Pacific region: President to Indian Navy - https://t.co/PvSpauRTbS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/rTp4xMyKmb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:56 am

Cultural festival 'Arth' to kick-off from Feb 21 - https://t.co/BktAcyoXfc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:54 am

Jennifer Aniston talks of a future with kids - https://t.co/cDM4BQknuo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/HuzDLPwVeO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:52 am

Man on #Bangkok-Delhi flight suspected of coronavirus ... - https://t.co/V2ZrZ1rPDS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wpUnKoFGY2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:51 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.