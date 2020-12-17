Keeping LA housed in the Pandemic – County offers help With Eviction, Foreclosure, Dispute Resolution and Homelessness Prevention

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

With a looming eviction crisis in Los Angeles County and across the country amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, County officials explained the services and resources for tenants facing eviction, homeowners facing foreclosure, and people needing shelter in the EMS conference call on Dec 7.

This rent crisis is particularly acute in Los Angeles and other high-cost cities, where a lack of affordable housing and the economic slowdown from COVID-19 intersect to threaten the stability of many households, said Dana Pratt. Chief of Tenant Protections at the LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA). “Even before the pandemic, L.A. renters, especially low-income renters, were struggling,” said Dana. She pointed out a UCLA study which estimates 365,000 rented households in the LA region who don’t have an adult who is either employed or have sufficient income to pay rent, this is alarming and rent stabilization ordinances and other measures are much needed, added Dana.

Nearly all of these tenants are vulnerable to eviction, especially in communities with large percentages of low-income people of color. She spoke at length on the eviction moratorium. The Los Angeles County Temporary Eviction Moratorium, effective March 4, 2020, through January 31, 2021*, unless repealed or extended by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, places a Countywide ban on evictions for residential and commercial tenants, including mobile home space renters.

Under the County’s Moratorium, tenants may not be evicted for COVID-19 related nonpayment of rent, as well as no-fault reasons, nuisance, or unauthorized occupants or pets – if related to COVID-19. If you need assistance in figuring which protection covers your residence, our counselors can help you, said Dana.

This is a rent deferral and not a waiver. You will be given 6 – 12 months to pay the rent. Work with your landlords and try to pay what you can, this will ease the burden. Dana strongly encourages tenants to visit Stay Housed LA, where LA County tenants can learn about their rights and request representation from the county’s legal aid organizations. Renters can also connect to services on the program’s website, StayHousedLA.org.

Azusena Favela, Deputy Director, Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, spoke on foreclosure prevention. Under the moratorium, direct mortgage servicers are required to halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend any that are in progress for FHA-insured single-family properties. It also stops evictions from these properties. Property owners should contact their lenders and talk about the relief program associated with COVID 19 hardships. We have counselors who help the owners through the whole process.

You call at 833-238-4450, added Favela. Home is an emotion, so please don’t go the extreme step of foreclosure or selling it for cash. Please call our department and we will walk you through the process, said Favela.

Maritza Gutierrez, Chief, Mediation & Counseling Division, Department of Consumer & Business Affairs, spoke on dispute resolution. The Los Angeles County Dispute Resolution Program provides County residents with an alternative to resolve disputes without having to engage with the formal judicial system.

Trained mediators help disputants resolve their differences quickly, without the added cost of time and money required for a full formal court proceeding. It is a confidential process and if you want to settle a dispute outside of court, mediation is a great alternative. We offer free mediation services, both community and court-connected, to the residents and businesses of Los Angeles County, said Maritza. You can call 818) 705-1090 for assistance.

Emilio Salas, Acting Executive, LA County Development Authority, spoke on homelessness prevention. The COVID situation will likely worsen in the coming weeks, with hospitalization numbers expected to continue rising in response to the recent spike in case numbers. But there’s still a path to preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed — if residents commit to infection-control measures and public health restrictions.

