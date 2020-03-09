Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Keira Knightley’s no-nudity clause post motherhood

Keira Knightley’s no-nudity clause post motherhood
March 09
16:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Actress Keira Knightley has lately changed her perspective on doing nude scenes for the camera. The 34-year-old actress has done plenty of nude scenes in the past, most notably her topless sequence in the 2008 release, “The Edge Of Love”.

However, Kiera now adds a no nudity clause in all her movie contracts. She has changed her stance on nudity in films because she does not want it to affect her children in a negative way in the future, reports theblast.com.

Keira and her musician husband James Righton, have two daughters, Edie, 4, and Delilah, 6 months.

Speaking with “Financial Times”, the actress said she had no problems doing nude scenes when she was younger and yet to give birth. “I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body,” she said.

She also pointed out that nudity on camera is not what it used to be. “You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it’s on some porn site,” she explained.

Now, Kiera is also part of the process to choose her body double for a nude scene in her films. “I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ‘That’s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this’. then I get final approval of what the edit is.” IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Anti-India US diplomat Raphel, convicted felon Fai back in business - https://t.co/1q0CkXDQfk Get your news featur… https://t.co/LIw35G5kOx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:24 am

COVID-19 count reaches 43 in India - https://t.co/FfQwCfV7i8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #COVID19CountReaches43InIndia
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:20 am

PM tweets on Padma quiz, winner to witness awards ceremony - https://t.co/Cjn7Wkjr6g Get your news featured use… https://t.co/UbMt7V3Na3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:18 am

Hockey India now a World Masters Hockey member - https://t.co/Hxo7yIoDvQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5rIlL5HlRD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.