Kejriwal bans storage, sale, bursting of all kinds of firecrackers during Diwali

September 15
16:38 2021
NEW DELHI: Keeping in view the dangerous condition of Delhi’s air pollution during Diwali for the last three years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a complete ban on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi’s pollution during Diwali for the last 3 years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. So that people’s lives can be saved.”
“In view of the seriousness of pollution after the stocking of firecrackers by traders last year, a complete ban was imposed late, which caused losses to the traders. It is an appeal to all the traders that this time in view of the complete ban, do not do any kind of storage,” he added.

Diwali will be celebrated in the first week of November this year. Air pollution had risen in the winter months in Delhi in recent years due to excessive use of firecrackers and the burning of stubble by farmers in neighbouring states, following which the Kejriwal government had banned use of firecracker last year.

However, the movie was criticised by the opposition BJP. The BJP demanded that the Kejriwal government compensate traders for the losses incurred from not selling firecrackers. (ANI)

