Kejriwal directs Health Dept to ‘end VIP culture’ in Delhi govt hospitals

September 11
16:19 2019
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Health Department to “end VIP culture” in Delhi government’s hospitals and said all citizens will get equal treatment. The chief minister said there would be no private rooms for VIPs in government-run hospitals in the national capital.

“I have directed the Health Dept to end VIP culture in govt hospitals. No more private rooms for VIPs. All citizens will get equal treatment, but it will be of the best quality,” Kejriwal tweeted.
There are a few hospitals which have private rooms that can be booked at some charges. PTI

