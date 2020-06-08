India Post News Paper

Kejriwal has fever, cough; will get tested for Covid

June 08
13:58 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, and is to go for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

It is learnt that Kejriwal had symptoms of fever from Sunday. He has kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus. Soon after Kejriwal complained of fever, all his meetings were cancelled since Sunday afternoon and he has also isolated himself at his home, said the source.

According to the source, Kejriwal will go for COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

