Kejriwal has fever, cough; will get tested for Covid

US demands Prince Andrew be handed over Epstein queries: Reports LONDON: The US has demanded that the UK’s Prince Andrew be handed over to American police to be questioned about his links to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,...

Withdraw cash at ATMs using your smartphone soon in India MUMBAI: Soon, you may be able to withdraw cash from an ATM without touching any part of the machine. AGS Transact Technologies, a provider of cash and digital payment solutions and...

Trudeau govt aid to Indian students cause resentment in Canada TORONTO: The Canadian government’s decision to give a monthly benefit of $2,000 each to foreign students during the corona crisis has caused resentment among local students who get only $1,250...

US FDA grants orphan drug status to Lupin drug MUMBAI: Pharma major Lupin on Monday said the US health regulator Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to its drug mexiletine hydrochloride for the treatment...

Security agencies warn of Chinese espionage attempts amid pandemic NEW DELHI: China is aggressively pursuing a diverse range of tactics — from cyber-attacks to recruiting insiders for economic espionage, Indian security agencies have warned. The specific alert circulated among...

CDS briefs Rajnath Singh on stand-off situation in Ladakh NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs on Monday to review the stand-off situation at Line of Actual Control...

ISI spies selling army info nabbed in Op Desert Chase NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: In a major crackdown on Pakistani spy network in India, Military Intelligence and Rajasthan police on Monday caught two civil defence employees for passing on information about strategic...

Pakistan COVID-19 cases tally hits 103,671 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 103,671 on Monday, the 16th highest in the world, while the death toll has increased to 2,067. The worst-affected is Punjab...

Ex-Pak PM tests COVID-19 positive ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was currently quarantined at his house, a PML-N official confirmed on Monday. Pakistan Muslim...

After 80 days in lockdown, Mumbai unleashes Unlock 3.0 MUMBAI: Mumbai has unleashed its semi-normal self with thousands of masked men and women stepping out with their vehicles headed to their workplaces, creating traffic snarls at many locations, as...

Kejriwal has fever, cough; will get tested for Covid NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, and is to go for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, sources said...

Indian-origin doctor who survived Covid-19 working on drugs to beat it NEW YORK: An Indian-origin doctor who survived COVID-19 is now working on programmes to develop medicines to treat the disease while also treating coronavirus patients with empathy informed by her...

It’s 2021 or never for Tokyo Olympics, says senior IOC official BRUSSELS: The Tokyo Olympics will either take place on the decided dates in 2021 or it will have to be cancelled, according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission Chairman...

Under fire from Shiv Sena, Sonu Sood meets Thackerays MUMBAI: Under fire from the Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood – who has shot into limelight for organizing buses and flight for migrants – called on Maharashtra Chief Minister...

Decision on int’l flights after other countries allow entry: Puri NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the government will take a decision on resuming commercial international flights only after other countries ease their...

Taj in fetters: No early hope of reopening AGRA: Though the Union Tourism and Culture Ministry has green-signalled opening of 820 ASI protected monuments in the country, including 34 in Agra, the district administration has denied permission, as...

Delhi govt is violating ICMR norms on testing dead: Cong NEW DELHI: The Congress has alleged that the Delhi government is violating the ICMR and WHO norms on Covid-19 and is not testing the dead. The party said, only three...

95% of Covid-19 patients in Goa are asymptomatic: Official PANAJI: The Goa government has started special Covid-19 test centres to look after patients who are asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms of Covid-19 state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said,...

Indian-American community leader dies of COVID-19 NEW YORK: Indian-American community leader Ramesh Patel, who was a moving force behind the New York City’s India Day Parade, has died of COVID-19, according to the Global Organization of...