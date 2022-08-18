India Post News Paper

Kejriwal launches ‘Make India No.1’ mission in Delhi

August 18
15:20 2022
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the national mission, ‘Make India No.1’.

“We have to make India the number one nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called ‘Make India No.1’ today,” Kejriwal said in his address.
Urging all the countrymen to connect to the mission, he said, “every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission.”

Lauding the country’s civilization, he said that it is as old as thousands of years, India is a great country. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM had stressed that every child should get good and free education across the country and everyone collectively should start working on it on a war footing basis.

“Every child should get good and free education across the country. Every person should get good and free treatment for healthcare purposes. We should now start this work on a war footing basis. Only then, India will become the number one country,” Kejriwal said.

“I have only one dream– I want to see India as the most powerful country in the world. We want India to become a rich country. India will become rich when every Indian becomes rich. It cannot happen that the country is rich but the people are poor. I want to make every poor of India rich,” he said on Tuesday.

The AAP leader had said that he has no problem with the rich people but he wants “to make every poor person as rich. How can a poor man become rich? We need to think that. The children of labourers, and farmers attend a government school. If the education provided to children by a government school is excellent, then the child will come out of poverty and help his family by pursuing a career as a doctor, engineer, business person.”

Kejriwal had also said that over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools, of which most are in bad condition.

“Over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools – most of the schools are in bad condition. Parents do not have money (to educate their children) in private schools. If we make these schools good, every child will make his family rich. If all these families become rich, then India will also become rich,” he said.

He also said that he was ready to work with the Centre if it wish to improve the healthcare and education facilities in the country. (ANI)

Tags
75th Independence DayArvind KejriwalBJPDelhi CMIndependence Day 2022Indiaâ€™s 75th MilestoneIndiaFightsCoronaKejriwal India MissionKejriwal MissionMake India No.1NarendraModipolitical
