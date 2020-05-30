Kejriwal says his govt is way ahead in Covid planning

No crisis can determine India’s future: PM Narendra Modi BY PM NARENDRA MODI Dear friends, A year ago, a golden chapter was added to the history of Indian democracy. After decades, the people of the country gave a second...

Pak chicanery on Indian ‘Islamophobia’ checkmated at OIC meet ISLAMABAD: In a massive reverse for Pakistans Machiavellian maneuvers, the UAE and Maldives slammed the door on a Pakistani attempt to set up an informal group of Organisation of Islamic...

India in proposed UK alliance to curb telecom reliance on China LONDON: The UK has pitched for the ‘D10’, a grouping of 10 democratic countries comprising the G7 and India, among others, to create an alternate source for 5G technology and...

Pak foreign office gaffes over diplomatic fiasco in NY OIC meet ISLAMABAD: Confusions confounded existed in the Pakistan Foreign Office as it tied itself in knots earlier this week. After IANS reported on how the Maldivian and the UAE Ambassadors in...

Trump blasts China over Hong Kong WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that Washington will no longer extend preferential treatment to Hong Kong in light of China’s bid to exercise tighter control over the former British...

Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by October, claims Pfizer CEO NEW YORK: Global pharmaceutical major Pfizer believes that a vaccine to prevent Covid-19 could be ready by the end of October, the company’s CEO Albert Bourla said. Pfizer is conducting clinical...

Lancet issues correction on a study that led WHO to pause HCQ trial LONDON: Medical journal The Lancet issued a correction on a large observational study that linked the use of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine with increased death risk in Covid-19 patients, after more...

Russia’s coronavirus cases near 400,000 MOSCOW: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,952 to 396,575, the third-highest in the world, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on...

Kejriwal says his govt is way ahead in Covid planning NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said while the coronavirus cases are increasing, the government is ahead of the infection in terms of preparedness. Kejriwal said so far,...

Still no clarity on strain-specific deaths as India toll close to 5K NEW DELHI: There is no data currently available that can clearly say that there are strain-specific differences among SARS-CoV-2 viruses, which are leading to more deaths, says Jeffrey Townsend, Professor at...

Nearly 8K cases take India’s Covid tally to 1.73 lakh NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus cases surpassed the 1.70 lakh-mark with a total of 1,73,763 cases, registering the highest single day spike of 7,964, the Health Ministry data revealed on Saturday. ...

We are terminating the relationship with WHO: Trump WASHINGTON: While addressing the briefing in the White House Rose Garden, US President Donald Trump said the US will be terminating relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) right away....

S. Africa reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases CAPE TOWN: South Africa reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the country confirmed its first case in early March, bringing the total to 29,240, Health Minister...

13 Colombian presidential palace staffers test COVID-19 positive BOGOTA: Thirteen people who work at the Colobian presidential palace or Casa de Narino have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, government officials said. Five of the infected people belong to...

UNGA adopts COVID-responsive procedure for Security Council election UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly has adopted a coronavirus-responsive procedure for the Security Council election next month in which India is assured a non-permanent seat. General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande’s...

Digital Eid celebrated at home – The spirit of festivity lives on A.Q. Siddiqui Muslims all over the world have observed digital Eid at home, with the exception of few who preferred small congregational prayers in mosques in Pakistan and few other...

Indian American physician succumbs to Coronavirus NEW YORK: Dr. Sudheer S Chauhan, of Indian Origin in the New York region, succumbed to the deadly corona virus on May 19 2020 Dr. Chauhan, an Internal Medicine specialist...

NRIA donates $2,500 to coronavirus testing site in Edison, NJ India Post News Service EDISON, NJ: NRIA of Secaucus, NJ, a leading luxury multi-family real estate developer, private equity investment manager, and EB-5 Visa specialist has donated$2,500 to the Indian...

Save your Saviors â€“ Juniors take charge On March 11, Dr. Robert Stella died from Covid-19 and his last speech states that he was running out of protective gloves. Weeks later residents-in-training, 1 in Detroit and 2...