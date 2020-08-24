India Post News Paper

Kejriwal urges Centre to resume Metro services within Delhi

Kejriwal urges Centre to resume Metro services within Delhi
August 24
11:32 2020
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday urged the Centre to resume Metro services that were suspended since March 22 following the Covid-19 outbreak in the capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “We want the Metro services to be resumed in Delhi. We don’t want the services to be rolled out in the National Capital Region, but they should be restarted in Delhi in a phased manner.” “I hope that the Central government will take a decision on it soon, so that people can get relief. We have raised this issue several times with the Centre,” he said in a virtual meeting.

The Delhi government has also sought suggestions from traders on how to make up for the badly-affected economic situation. Kejriwal said: “I can understand that this time, the economy is in a very bad condition. All of you are going through a very difficult phase. Many people have lost their jobs.” Citing his government’s past achievements, he said that the people of Delhi together have achieved big feats in the last five years. “I want to assure all of you that together we will fix the economy.”

“We not only simplified VAT, but we reduced VAT from 12 per cent to 5 percent directly on many products. We did this without any pressure.”

