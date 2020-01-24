Kerala trade and culture fest to return to Sharjah

SHARJAH: A grand annual festival that brings all things Kerala to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is returning for its fourth edition next week in Sharjah. Set to be held from January 30 to February 1, the ‘Come On Kerala Festival’ is the second largest festival to be organised at the Sharjah Expo Centre, reports the Khaleej Times.

Like its previous editions, it will be a showcase of products, services, and entertainment from Kerala.

The trade and cultural show is organised by ‘Gulf Madhyamam’, a Malayalam UAE-based daily with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, is set to inaugurate the event, organisers said.

Come On Kerala saw over 200,000 participants in its third edition last year and in 2020, a higher number is expected. VK Hamzah Abbas, chief editor of Gulf Madhyamam, added: “This year’s edition will be seeing the launch of Women Excellence Awards, Kerala cuisine festival, and cookery contests, as well as various cultural programs.”

The event is also an opportunity to launch new small and medium-size businesses in Sharjah. IANS

