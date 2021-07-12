India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Keralite Sohan Roy to receive Better World Fund Unity Award

Keralite Sohan Roy to receive Better World Fund Unity Award
July 12
14:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Thiruvananthapuram: Sohan Roy, a Keralite marine professional based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will on Monday receive the prestigious Better World Fund Unity Award which spreads the message of responsible mining across the globe.

Roy will get this award for directing the documentary “Black Sand”, which is based on environmental degradation and unscientific mining methods adopted in Alappuzha’s Alappad region.

The list of previous years’ award winners include the Prince of Monaco Albert II; Hollywood actors like Forest Whitaker and Sharon Stone; and German filmmaker Wim Wenders

Roy will become the the first Indian to be honoured with the award.

Roy is known for his directorial Hollywood movie “DAM 999” which contended for the 2011 Oscars and received five selections in three categories.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBetter World Fund Unity AwardCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-Americans discriminatedIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginIndians In UAEKeralaNRI
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Polls

Can Afghan Forces stop the Advancement of The Taliban ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

Casino Bonus

Oppa Bet 888

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.