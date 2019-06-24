Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘Kesari’ to release in Japan on August 16

‘Kesari’ to release in Japan on August 16
June 24
15:58 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his film “Kesari” is slated to be released in Japan on August 16, a day after India’s Independence Day. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news. “‘Kesari’, a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought: 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan on 16th August 2019!” Akshay wrote.

He also shared the Japanese poster of the film. Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, the movie is produced by Akshay’s Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Also featuring Parineeti Chopra, the Anurag Singh-directed film released in India on March 21.PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Supreme Court orders release of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly defaming UP Chief Min…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 11, 2019, 7:13 am

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.