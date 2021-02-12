India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper accused of stealing over USD 1 million from him

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper accused of stealing over USD 1 million from him
February 12
11:25 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s former personal shopper has been charged with defrauding him out of more than USD 1 million.

According to Fox News, a press release from Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that Hart’s personal shopper whose name is Dylan Jason Syer, was indicted and arraigned in New York on Wednesday for multiple charges including grand larceny for allegedly making over a million dollars in “unauthorized charges and purchases on the comedian’s credit cards” between October 12, 2017, through February 25, 2019.

Katz said, “This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money.”

Syer had allegedly charged approximately USD 923,000 on Hart’s card without authorisation in addition to USD 240,000 worth of jewellery and watches.

With the stolen money he purchased a number of expensive items including five Patek Phillipe watches, which are valued at more than USD 400,000, a Sam Friedman painting, over 20 collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton bags.

Katz described, “The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies. But my team uncovered the bogus purchases – from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer’s home and business.”

As per Fox News, Dylan Jason Syer is currently facing a 10-count indictment “charging him with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Dubai Indian Consulate asks expats not ... - https://t.co/edoZYJ1knX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #CGDubai #Community #ConsulateGeneralOfIndiaInDubai #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 7:47 am

    SC says young adults choosing life partners mustn't ... - https://t.co/ma2u0wzlW3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BRAmbedkar #ClassHonour #India #IndiaNews #InterCasteMarriage #LifePartners #LifePartnersIndia #Political #SCIndia #SupremeCourtOfIndia #YoungAdults
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 6:43 am

    Angela Merkel defends lockdown ... - https://t.co/vYS6JhJQUu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #GermanyLockdown #Health
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 6:16 am

    #Tibetans-in-exile celebrate '#Losar' in #Dharamshala - https://t.co/bMaoXKeV8R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DalaiLama #DharamshalaTibetans #India #IronOxYear2148 #Political #Tibet #TibetGovt #TibetanNewYear
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 6:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.