Kevin Pietersen lauds India for extending support to African countries in dealing with Omicron COVID-19 variant

November 30
09:57 2021
LONDON: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday lauded India for extending support to African countries in dealing with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

This came after the Indian government expressed solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, which are affected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
“That caring spirit once again shown by India! The most fabulous country with so many warm hearted people! Thank you! @narendramodi,” Pietersen said in a twitter post while reposting ANI’s tweet.

India on Monday said it stands ready to supply made-in India vaccines, essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators to these countries.

“We have noted the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, which have so far been affected by the Omicron variant,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including by supplies of Made-in-India vaccines. Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally,” MEA added.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of Covishield vaccines including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho.

“We have also cleared supplies of COVAXIN to Botswana. Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously. India also stands ready to supply essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators, as may be required,” MEA said.

India has, so far, supplied more than 25 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa, including nearly one million doses as granted to 16 countries and more than 16 million doses under the COVAX facility to 33 countries.

The WHO has categorised the new COVID-19 variant, first detected in South Africa as a “variant of concern”.

The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa. (ANI)

Tags
#sportsBCCICovid VariantFormer England cricketer Kevin PietersenICCKevin PietersenNew Variant CovidOmicron VariantT20 WCT20 World Cup
