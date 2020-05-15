Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Key Online Gambling Statistics in India

Key Online Gambling Statistics in India
May 15
12:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Online gaming is seeing a spike in revenue and total players worldwide, and every year, the trend for the amount of money spent on websites and apps rises. In India, there is no shortage of gaming content, and many international casinos are finally marketing successfully to this region despite brick and mortar gambling laws. As the interest among players is ever-growing, the Indian authorities are preparing for the full legalization of gambling.

Positive Market Statistics in the Gaming Industry

India has one of the fastest-growing Internet gambling markets, despite apps operating in the grey area of the law. Although gambling is heavily restricted except for horse racing and lotteries, it’s not illegal for non-Indian casino companies to focus on Indian players. If there were gambling laws to regulate the markets, it’s possible that India could become more of a global powerhouse than it currently is.

Real money gambling in India continues to grow at a rate of 20% per year, despite the restrictions in place. It’s possible that at this rate, their market could exceed $1 billion by 2021. Once the government started to track this growth in 2015, a strong trend has developed thanks to the improved access to the internet in rural areas. 

Needless to say, there’s a large market waiting to be cracked open, with websites like Casumo India leading the charge by offering to play slots, blackjack, poker, and more in rupees. As of November 2019, there were 227 million active internet users out of a total of 504 in India, with half a billion of the reported using mobile devices routinely.

Mobile Gambling is King

In the past decade, 80% of Indians gamble at least once a year, either on sports, casino table games, or slots. Betting on horse racing is the most popular form of betting, but online it’s common for Indians to bet on sports like field hockey and cricket. Slots and video poker are also popular due to their accessibility on most mobile gambling platforms. Due to the high reliance on cellular gadgets for online entertainment, these games will likely gain more traction.

Over the past few years, Indian mobile phone users have sky-rocketed with the most active market being male over 20 and under 44 years old, located in South India. Although it’s possible to access many of these online casinos through laptops and desktop computers, mobile is the preferred way for Indian players to consume gambling entertainment.

Cricket Betting

Online gambling websites that offer sports betting on cricket games always fair better than those who don’t due to the popularity of the sport in India. With cricket dating back to the days of the British Empire, cricket is seen as part of India’s national identity. Interest spikes during international tournaments and games against Pakistan – their long-term rivals. The IPL sees the most money wagered for the sport. To bet legally and safely, Indians enjoy sport betting through online realtors from overseas companies. 

The Future of Gambling in India

Despite the want for a broader, more legal gambling industry, the government won’t bring money to the state coffers. Since The Public Gaming Act was established in 1967, land-based casinos are prohibited, and breaking this law received significant jail time. Although Indian lawmakers are paying attention to this growth, the wheels are slow-moving due to the mixture of morality and religious sentiment towards the act. 

India’s gambling industry generates a lot of outsider interest, with companies such as Ladbrokes and William hill looking to covet gambling licenses by the state of Sikkim. Currently, Sikkim is the only Indian state that offers gambling licenses, but there’s a hope others’ will follow suit and quickly – because India is losing revenue in this market. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Can India become an Ideal Detination for industries Post COVID-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Zomato lays off 13% workforce, up to 50% ... - https://t.co/BFVfvqlZ79 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/uZ7mUam0st
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 9:58 am

SC on Migrant saga: How ... - https://t.co/AV4e056BOV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/NzBK7F5qu7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 9:54 am

Key Online Gambling Statistics in India - https://t.co/vtShvZMhJM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/eL5IvLGR08
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 6:36 am

US official ambivalent about ... - https://t.co/GhSgCcjKuV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanHindus… https://t.co/cpVtcKbjO7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 6:12 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.