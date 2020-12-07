India Post News Paper

‘Khalistani’ flags seen at London protest held in solidarity with Indian farmers

December 07
10:33 2020
LONDON: “Khalistani” flags were seen at a protest held outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws.

The protesters raised anti-India and pro-farmer slogans.
A huge force of London police was seen deployed near the Indian High Commission as demonstrators gathered on Sunday.

This comes days after 36 British MPs from various parties, including some of Indian origin and others representing many constituencies with links in Punjab, wrote to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking him to raise the issue with the Indian government.

Coordinated by Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the letter seeks an urgent meeting with Raab and an update on representations the foreign office may have made with India on the issue, including during the recent London visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Farmers in India are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI) 

