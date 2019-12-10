Khushbu joins cast of Rajinikant starrer ‘Thalaivar 168’

CHENNAI: Popular actor Khushbu has joined the cast of Super Rajinikant-starrer ‘Thalaivar 168,’ marking the silver screen reunion of the veterans after 28 years.

“The evergreen actress #Khushbu joins the cast of #Thalaivar168,” producer Sun Pictures tweeted.

The two were teaming up after 28 long years, Sun Pictures added.

Khushbu, an actor-politician now, had paired opposite Rajinikanth in the blockbuster “Annamalai”, besides “Pandian” in the past.

Rajinikanth’s next film is tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 168,’ suggesting it was his 168th flick.

He is addressed as ‘Thalaivar’ (Leader) by his fans.

The film has already set off a buzz as Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Siva for the first time.

The cast is a star-studded one, with the others being Prakashraj, Keerthi Suresh, Meena and Soori among others.

Siva, known for his successful collaborations with top actor Ajith Kumar, had earlier directed the blockbuster hit of the year ‘Viswasam’, starring the latter. PTI

