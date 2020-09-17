India Post News Paper

Kiara Advani teases fans with ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ song from ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’

September 17
10:30 2020
MUMBAI: After dropping the quirky trailer of her upcoming film ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday shared a teaser of her upcoming song ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ from the film.

“Kal toh by god mazey hi aa jaayege! You know what it is, right? Agar nahi pata toh wait karo!! Bas ye samajh lo ki ek #HasinaPagalDeewani hone waali hai,” wrote the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor as she teased the upcoming number with a colourful poster of the song.

In the poster of the song, Advani is seen sporting a blue lehenga with matching shades, as she drives a scooty. Piquing fans interest, a tune resembling to Mika Singh’s ‘Sawan mein lag gayi aag’ plays in the backdrop. The song will release on Wednesday.

The teaser received more than two lakh views within the first 42 minutes of being posted.

Earlier, Advani had introduced her character of Indoo Gupta from her upcoming film and dropped a teaser of the film featuring herself. The actor took to Instagram to share the short clip where she is seen decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez.  In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the “exciting” thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application.

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. (ANI)

     Breaking News
      
