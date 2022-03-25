India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Kids and Learning Loss: How do we catch up?

Kids and Learning Loss: How do we catch up?
March 25
15:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

The pandemic has deepened education divides for children. Amid two years of remote learning, millions of children have fallen behind expectations for reading and math levels. Speakers at the EMS briefing on March 18 discussed strategies to bridge the learning gap.

Louis Freedberg, past executive director of EdSource and veteran education journalist said the pandemic has eased considerably, but there are still differences of opinion on students returning to school.  In addition, each school district has also received federal and state grants, which can establish various learning programs, which can indeed help students and parents cope with the pandemic, and cooperate more effectively with students and parents to bridge the learning gap of students due to distance education. On the other hand, it is very important for students to have access to nutritious food at school.

Hayin Kimner, Managing Director for the Community Schools Learning Exchange, and a Senior Policy and Research Fellow for Policy Analysis for California Education said Community Schools are an effective way to bridge gaps in subjects such as reading and math. “A community school is any school serving pre-Kindergarten through high school students using a “whole-child” approach, with “an integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement.” A community school strategy is more than an add-on service or a response to COVID. It’s about changing the culture, systems, and mindsets of public schools and how we work better and equitably with youth and family-serving organizations and institutions. Implementation is not just about programs and services – though those are important – it’s about prioritizing the relationships and human experiences of teaching and learning, and working as a community, doing everything possible to support children to thrive.

Allison Socol, Assistant Director of P12 Policy, Ed Trust (Washington DC) pointed out that the implementation of distance education during the pandemic has widened the gap between students in subjects such as reading and mathematics. She said we need to adopt a one-to-one method to provide courses aimed at ability development; expand study time, add extra time for tutoring in schools, and ensure the quality of teachers and teaching as the premise; understand students’ emotions and needs, and consolidate social relations, to improve learning enthusiasm.

Comments

comments

Tags
15-18 YearsBharat BiotechChildren EducationCovaxinCovid vaccination IndiaCovid VaccinesCovishieldKids Vaccination CentresPandemicSputnik VVaccination For Kids IndiaVaccine for KidsVaccine UpdatesWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 25th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.