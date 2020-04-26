Something went wrong with the connection!

Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state', China medical team to reach North Korea

April 26
11:20 2020
SEOUL: North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly to be in a ‘vegetative state’ as his health appears could be more serious than initially believed, Japanese media reported. Earlier this week, the North Korean leader was gravely ill following heart surgery.

Media reports said that China had dispatched a team to North Korea to advise on Kim’s health. However, the reports about Kim’s health are disputed as North Korea has not made any official statement regarding it.

The Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department departed for North Korea on Thursday. Those involved are keeping quiet about the nature of the trip, and even the sources that reported on the trip are keeping quiet regarding what it means for Kim’s current state, Japanese media reported.

