India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

KL Rahul to miss out T20I series against West Indies

KL Rahul to miss out T20I series against West Indies
July 27
13:39 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India batter KL Rahul will be missing out on the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, after testing positive for COVID-19.

India and West Indies are currently playing a three-match ODI series, with the third and final match to be played on Wednesday.
The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.

Last week, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, after the Board’s Apex Council meeting in Mumbai, had informed about Rahul being COVID positive.

Rahul has now completed his isolation period, but according to ESPNcricinfo, he has been advised one more week’s rest and recuperation by the BCCI’s medical professionals. Rahul, who underwent surgery recently and had resumed his training at the NCA in Bengaluru, was named in the T20I squad against West Indies and was supposed to take a fitness test in a couple of days.

The T20I squad of Team India arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of their five-match series against West Indies.

The Men in Blue have gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ODI series. Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI against West Indies by two wickets at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Both teams will be facing each other for the third and final ODI match on Wednesday at Port of Spain. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAxar PatelAxar Patel StatsBCCIICCIND Vs WIIND vs WI ODIIndian Cricket TeamKL RahulShikhar DhawnT20 WCT20 World CupWest Indies CricketWest Indies Cricket Team
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.